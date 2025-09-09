Seahawks insider suggests Josh Jobe could usurp snaps from Riq Woolen
NFL players who receive star-caliber contracts have to be consistent over everything. Through the first game of his contract year, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen hasn't been.
Woolen is a volatile cover corner. He will make exceptional plays — like his touchdown-saving pass breakup early in the game against the San Francisco 49ers — and head-scratching mistakes in the same four-quarter game.
Meanwhile, cornerback Josh Jobe is continuing to get better and better. Jobe, who signed with the Seahawks' practice squad in August 2024 before eventually growing into a starter for the team, played lights out against the 49ers in the season opener.
Woolen played every snap on Sunday and gave up two huge completions on San Francisco's final drive, including the game-winning touchdown from Brock Purdy to tight end Jake Tonges. Both completions were given up while Woolen was trying to make a play on the ball, but he either misjudged it in the air or had poor body position.
Jobe played 80% of the team's snaps and totaled two tackles and had a picture-perfect interception while covering 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who led San Francisco with four catches for 108 yards. The rising Seahawks cornerback allowed just one catch for one yard.
With Jobe on the rise and Woolen trending downwards, The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell suggested there could be a depth chart change down the line based on head coach Mike Macdonald's comments.
"Josh was ready to go," Macdonald said, per Bell. "He's competing for more snaps."
Macdonald wasn't direct about whether Jobe would take snaps away from Woolen, but he suggested there could be more snaps for the former 2022 undrafted free agent at either outside spot. Woolen has almost exclusively played outside since being drafted four seasons ago.
"You go out and you produce, why would we not play you?" Macdonald said, per Bell.
Jobe was likely only on the field as much as he was against the 49ers because of rookie safety Nick Emmanwori's ankle injury early in the game. However, he once again took advantage of the opportunity and may have earned himself a larger role for the foreseeable future.
Last season, Jobe totaled 37 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception in just 10 games (six starts). He re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason. Jobe could earn himself a huge new deal if he continues to be a critical piece of the defense.
