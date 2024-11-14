Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV Will Be X-Factor vs. 49ers
Midway through the season, the weight of the Seattle Seahawks’ linebacker corps falls on a player who has been in the building for three weeks, with one of those weeks being a bye.
In this case, it’s not the worst problem to have. Ernest Jones IV was a trade target for the Seahawks for a reason, and he may be one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL after this season. Through two games with Seattle, he has been an upgrade over Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker — the two players signed this offseason to replace Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.
Jones has already logged 24 tackles (13 solo) one tackle for loss and one pass deflection since joining the Seahawks, including posting a career-high 15 tackles versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.
Most notably, Jones has aided Seattle’s struggling run defense, helping limit the Los Angeles Rams — his former team — to 68 rushing yards in Week 9. The entire team appeared more prepared defensively in that game, but Jones’ physicality and instincts in that area were apparent.
Now, the team has had a full change of guard with Jones and rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight set to be the team’s starters for the foreseeable future. Baker was sent to the Tennessee Titans as part of the trade for Jones, and Dodson was waived following the bye week before being claimed by the Miami Dolphins.
Jones will be wearing the green dot and calling the defensive plays moving forward. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has full faith in the new leader of his defense.
“It’ll be seamless with Ernest,” Macdonald said on Wednesday.
That unit will have its first test on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in a must-win contest for the Seahawks (4-5, 0-2 NFC West). Already sitting in last place in the division, Seattle needs to buck the slump that has included losing five of their last six games.
Even though Jones was previously in the division while playing for the Rams, he’s only played against the Niners five times in his 3.5-year career, including the 2021 NFC Championship game that led to the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory.
Jones only played 43 percent of the defensive snaps in the NFC Championship, however, before having a monster game in the Super Bowl (7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection).
In total, Jones has 31 tackles in five games versus the Niners. Though none of his stat totals have been flashy, he was steadily productive while anchoring the middle of Los Angeles’ defense. Seattle now needs him to do the same on Sunday.
San Francisco has All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey back on the field, in addition to the other dangerous offensive weapons present in the first matchup between the Seahawks and Niners this season.
“It’s kind of hard to gauge a percentage of how much they’re going to change, but you’re talking about interchangeable parts and guys that can do multiple things,” Macdonald said.
Jones, Knight and the rest of the Seahawks defense will have their hands full on Sunday. But the attention is on the linebacker spot with all the recent changes. If they play well, Seattle’s future at that position will at least be a positive moving further into the latter stretch of the season.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Talks Bye Week Benefits
Should Seahawks Take Flier on Veteran G Nate Davis?
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Practices, Status For Week 10 Uncertain
Seahawks Activate Starting RT Abraham Lucas from PUP List
Seattle Seahawks Safety Julian Love Quietly Having Another Pro Bowl-Caliber Season