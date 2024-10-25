Can Seahawks Maintain Momentum vs. AFC East-Leading Bills?
Coming off a rousing 20-point win in Atlanta, the Seattle Seahawks will return home for another challenging test as they square off against Josh Allen and the 5-2 Buffalo Bills looking to start a winning streak to stay atop the NFC West.
Aggressively upgrading their teams before the November 5 trade deadline, the Seahawks and Bills have both made major moves to address deficiencies on their roster. Two weeks ago, Buffalo sent a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick to Cleveland for receiver Amari Cooper, giving Allen a true No. 1 target on the outside. As for Seattle, general manager John Schneider sent a sixth-round pick to Jacksonville for defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and upped the ante this week by dealing a 2025 fourth-round pick to Tennessee for linebacker Ernest Jones.
While it remains to be seen how much of an impact Jones will have on the Seahawks playoff run from here on out, early returns on Robertson-Harris have been positive, as he produced a season-high five tackles and a pressure against the Falcons. As for Cooper, he didn't take long to become Allen's favorite target, catching four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in his Bills debut last week, instantly reviving a sometimes sluggish passing attack that was lacking a true alpha on the outside.
Winners of two straight after starting 3-2, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald holds the ultimate respect for the Bills, commending them for their consistency and not defeating themselves with self-inflicted mistakes.
"They are a good, sound, hard-playing fundamentally strong football team. And you look at all the stats that drives winning with all the takeaway differential; field position; how well they have been running the ball; how well they have been playing situational football on defense; their special teams unit. The team doesn't beat themselves. And I think if you can create that formula, that's going to be a tough team to beat on any given day and puts themselves in positions to win a bunch of games
On a new crossover episode, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Bills host Joe Marino discuss Buffalo's recent addition of Amari Cooper and how the star receiver already has made a major difference as Allen's new No. 1 target among other notable storylines, dive into lingering questions about whether or not the Seahawks are a contender or pretender after seven games, and dish out their keys to victory for both teams heading towards Sunday's clash at Lumen Field.
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in entirety here or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Keep Climbing Pass Rush Rankings Ahead of Week 8
Seahawks Excited For Abraham Lucas' Return From 'Serious Injury'
'Tough as Nails': New Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV Should Help Immediately