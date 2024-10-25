Seahawks Week 8 Injury Report: Will DK Metcalf, Riq Woolen Play vs. Bills?
As expected after suffering a sprained knee in a road win over the Falcons last week, the Seattle Seahawks likely will be without receiver DK Metcalf in Sunday's home contest against the Buffalo Bills.
Though Metcalf has caught a few passes on the side and the team held out hope he might be able to suit up this weekend, he did not participate in practice for Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday. Receiving a doubtful designation on Friday's final injury report, barring an unexpected turnaround this weekend, he will miss his first game of the season.
Without Metcalf available, the Seahawks will turn to Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault, and Dareke Young to help pick up the slack behind starters Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The team could also promote Cody White or Miles Boykin from the practice squad, though it remains to be seen if they will go that route.
Along with Metcalf, second-year defensive tackle Cameron Young also received a doubtful designation with a knee injury. It's unclear whether the issue he's dealing with is the same injury that prevented him from participating in training camp and led to him opening the season on the PUP list.
After missing last week's win with an ankle injury, cornerback Tre Brown received a questionable designation, suggesting he could potentially be back in the lineup along with Riq Woolen, who wasn't on the final injury report following two games on the sidelines with a sprained ankle. Behind them, rookie Nehemiah Pritchett also is questionable with an ankle injury in a banged-up secondary, opening the door for Josh Jobe to be elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week.
Wrapping up Friday's final injury report, tackle George Fant has been listed as questionable as he works his way back from a knee injury. Designated to return to practice earlier this week, it's possible he could be activated to the 53-man roster, which currently has an opening after the Seahawks waived safety Ty Okada on Thursday.
While Fant does have a shot to play on Sunday, the same cannot be said for fellow tackle Abraham Lucas, who also returned to practice this week. Per coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle plans to slow play his progression during his 21-day practice window and he had already been ruled out for playing against the Bills earlier in the week.
Despite missing Thursday's practice with an ankle issue, defensive end Mike Morris also received a questionable designation and his status remains a game time decision. If he and Young can't play, Myles Adams should be active after being a healthy scratch in recent weeks.
In positive news, Woolen and running back Ken Walker III, who missed practice time this week battling an illness, each were omitted from the final injury report and should start against Buffalo. Seattle also may look to activate second-year safety Jerrick Reed II from the PUP list after he wasn't listed on Friday's report.
