Ex-Seahawks legend Russell Wilson 'lost the locker room' in Denver, analyst says
Russell Wilson's fall from grace as the superstar quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks hasn't been smooth. He's now on his fourth team in five years, including the end of his tenure in Seattle, most recently landing with the New York Giants in hopes of winning their starting quarterback job.
It didn't pan out for Wilson with the Denver Broncos, as he was released following his second season with the team and never played a single snap on the five-year, $245 million extension he signed with the team upon being traded there. The situation for Denver could've been much worse than it was, as Wilson reportedly originally wanted a seven-year, $350 million deal from the team. That didn't happen.
But Wilson's entire tenure with the Broncos was mired by failed expectations (between Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022) before he was benched at the end of the 2023 campaign and subsequently released. MSN writer Steven Stiles reported Wilson "lost the locker room" — a notion that potentially had some truth during his time there, but it is unclear whether it's backed by a source.
"Mr. Unlimited turned into Mr. Unwanted real quick," Stiles wrote. "The team reportedly tuned him out faster than you can say 'Let’s ride.'"
Luckily for Wilson, he still has a chance to be a starter in the NFL at 36 years old. He will compete against Jameis Winston, rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart and 2023 undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito for the lead role. Considering the Giants gave him a one-year, $10.5 million deal, there's a good chance Wilson is expected to win that job.
Wilson still has a good case for the Hall of Fame, but he hasn't won a playoff game since 2019 and has just one playoff victory since 2016. The Seahawks just weren't winning nearly as consistently at the end of his tenure in Seattle, and he's been on middling teams ever since.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Legendary Seahawks rusher just misses All-Quarter Century NFL team
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak