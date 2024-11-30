Seahawks Look To Continue Dominance at MetLife Stadium
The back half of the Seattle Seahawks' schedule is road-heavy, and it continues Sunday when they travel to face the New York Jets. However, the travel may not be as much of a disadvantage as it appears.
Since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, the Seahawks have a perfect 6-0 record in the Garden State. Five of those wins came against the New York Giants, including a 24-3 victory on Monday Night Football last season, but they did beat the Jets 27-17 there back in 2016.
Furthermore, they've won those games by a combined score of 134-52, winning by an average of 13.7 points per game.
Granted, it's not entirely surprising considering the Seahawks have generally been pretty good since MetLife opened while the Jets and Giants have been ... bad, to put it kindly. Still, it's impressive they've managed to avoid tripping up even once (knock on wood).
Then, of course, Seattle won it's only Super Bowl title in that very building, stomping the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2, 2014.
Additionally, this game is somewhat personal for a few Seahawks. Geno Smith returns to face the Jets, the team that drafted him all the way back in 2013, at MetLife for the first time as a starter. Leonard Williams played for both the Jets and Giants (Smith did, too, but only as a backup for the latter) and he too is making his grand return to MetLife as an opponent.
"I'm excited, but it's just another game for me," Williams said. "Playing against the Jets is just another game. I got drafted there, so I have a lot of appreciation for the organization for giving me the opportunity to play in the NFL. But at the same time, I feel so far removed from that organization and that team that it doesn't even feel like it's a revenge game or homecoming game or whatever people want to make it seem like. It feels like just a regular game to me."
The Seahawks have a second lease on life after winning their past two games against division rivals to take the lead in the NFC West. The Jets, on the other hand, are all but eliminated from the playoffs as their season continues to spiral out of control.
Seattle should be the favorite in this game, but of course, the team should know better than to underestimate any team, let alone one led by Aaron Rodgers.
