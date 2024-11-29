Seahawks Announce Offensive Line Shakeup vs. Jets
After placing starter Anthony Bradford on injured reserve with an ankle sprain on Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks will give rookie Sataoa Laumea his first opportunity to start at right guard after beating out Christian Haynes for the nod at practice this week.
Laumea, a sixth-round pick out of Utah, has not suited up for a regular season game so far in his rookie season and last played for Seattle in the preseason, seeing all of his action at left guard in August exhibition contests. But during his time with the Utes, he logged more than 1,200 snaps at right guard, earning All-Pac 12 recognition as a freshman and sophomore before shifting out to right tackle during his junior season.
On Monday, when asked about how Haynes performed in place of the injured Bradford in last Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald name dropped Laumea unprompted, indicating the rookie would have a chance to compete to start against his rookie teammate. Those words turned out to be more than smoke with the sixth-round pick earning the shot to finally play after being a healthy scratch for 11 games.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Macdonald officially announced the change, saying that the decision was more about Laumea rising to the occasion than Haynes losing out on the starting job for this week.
"He earned it. Just play in, play out and onward we go. It's something that we have confidence in and obviously, we want continuity at our offensive line, but this isn't the end of it," Macdonald said. "And Christian [Haynes] has done a tremendous job as well. So I just want to be really clear that this is not something that Christian lost or anything like that. This is something that Sataoa has earned the opportunity."
The choice to roll with Laumea means Seattle will deploy its fifth different starting offensive line combination since the season started. Two weeks ago, the sudden retirement of veteran center Connor Williams thrust second-year blocker Olu Oluwatimi into the lineup, while right tackle Abraham Lucas made his much-anticipated return from the PUP list and has started the past two games.
Since he will be playing in his first regular season NFL game, the Seahawks could platoon Laumea with Haynes on Sunday. Macdonald didn't rule out that possibility on Friday, but how the game unfolds may dictate the plan at the position, especially with the Jets having a talented defensive line featuring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. With that in mind, Haynes will need to be ready to roll if called upon.
"If and when he gets his opportunity, I mean he had a great week of practice as well. So we're excited about these guys and we got all the confidence in the world in him, but Sataoa will start the game out."
More Seahawks News
Seahawks S Coby Bryant Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Seahawks' Ernest Jones Trade Mirrors Mike Macdonald's Past Moves
Report: Seahawks Claim DB A.J. Finley Off Waivers