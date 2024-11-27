Seahawks S Coby Bryant Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Continuing to bolster his resume since earning a starting role, Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant was selected as the Week 12 NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the team's 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
A 69-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter highlighted Bryant's day, extending Seattle's lead to 10 points. He finished his day third on the team in tackles with six and added a pass deflection.
It wouldn't be accurate to say Bryant's emergence was unexpected, as he's been a contributor throughout his three-year Seahawks career. But he was never a full-time starter at cornerback, and the position change has helped him flourish.
Rayshawn Jenkins, who started the first six games of the season, has now assumed a third-safety role even though he's returned from injured reserve. Bryant has stepped into the starting spot alongside veteran Julian Love.
“I just give all credit to God. All that I’ve been through, I’ve always held my head down, and just kept working," Bryant said postgame on Sunday. "I never doubted myself. My teammates believed in me. The coaches believed in me and just took full advantage of the opportunity."
With game-changing plays like he made on Sunday, Bryant's favor is only growing among the Seahawks fanbase. He's further helping himself in that department by paying homage to Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch with his touchdown celebration — one that become iconic in Seattle sports lore.
“Actually, I talk to my dad and my brother before every game and I just sensed the energy from those two before the game, and I told them once I get a pick-six I was doing it, because we’re playing the Cardinals and everything," Bryant added.
In 11 games played this season (five starts), Bryant has totaled 39 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions and a tackle for loss.
Bryant was far from the only standout player on Seattle's defense on Sunday, with defensive lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and others putting together incredible performances. Regardless, Bryant got the first player of the week nod by a Seahawks player this season.
