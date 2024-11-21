Two Seahawks Legends Advance In Hall of Fame Voting
The Seattle Seahawks could soon have a couple more former stars donning a gold jacket.
On Wednesday morning, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the 25 modern-era players who advanced to the semifinal stage of voting for the 2025 class. Among that group are a pair of former Seahawks stars in safety Earl Thomas and running back Ricky Watters.
Thomas, who spent nine seasons with the Seahawks and one with the Baltimore Ravens, was a founding member of the team's legendary "Legion of Boom" defense, which led the league in scoring each year from 2012-15. The Texas product finished his outstanding career with seven Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods and later a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He also helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in dominant fashion, bringing the franchise its first-ever championship.
Thomas is one of six players in his first year of eligibility to advance to the semifinal stage, joining Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri and Marshal Yanda.
On the other hand, Watters, who spent his final four seasons with the Seahawks, advanced to the semifinalist stage for the fifth time. The Notre Dame product rushed for over 1,000 yards in six-straight seasons, including his first three in Seattle. Injuries sadly hampered him in his final NFL season in 2001, but with over 10,000 rushing yards and 78 rushing touchdowns throughout his career, he absolutely has a case for Canton.
Unfortunately, a few other Seahawks saw their quest for Canton end for now. That group includes defensive tackle Kevin Williams, safety Kam Chancellor and running backs Marshawn Lynch and Shaun Alexander. Alexander falling short once again is particularly disappointing, as he's now been eligible for over a decade without making it to the semifinal stage.
The Hall of Fame will announce its 15 finalists in December. Anywhere from four to eight of those finalists will make the 2025 class, which will be announced at the NFL Honors award show in February.
