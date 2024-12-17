Should Seahawks Give Jaren Hall a Chance If Geno Smith Can't Go?
Geno Smith's health is in question ahead of the Seahawks' matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. He took a low hit against the Packers, left the game and never returned with a knee injury.
Head coach Mike Macdonald appeared optimistic Monday morning, not ruling Smith out for the game against Minnesota.
When Smith went down, Sam Howell took over the offense for the final stretch of the game. To say things did not go well for Howell would be an understatement.
Howell played eight drives. The Seahawks totaled 42 yards in those eight possessions with Howell behind center. He finished 5 for 14 with 24 yards, a brutal interception, and a 14.6 passer rating. Things could not have gone much worse in Howell's regular season debut in Seattle.
That being said, what happens if Geno Smith can't play against Minnesota? Do the Seahawks run Howell back out there, with their playoff hopes on the line, with how much he struggled?
Seattle had called up third-string quarterback Jaren Hall to be part of the active roster ahead of this game, for emergency situations. Hall was signed by Seattle when he was waived by the Vikings following the preseason.
Hall was a fifth-round pick by Minnesota in 2023, who ironically is Seattle's opponent this week. When Kirk Cousins went down with an injury last year, Hall made a few spot starts. Overall, he has made 20 pass attempts in regular season games, completing 13 throws for 168 yards. Unfortunately, he has struggled to stay healthy, despite his small window as a starter. He suffered a concussion, which cost him the starting job to Joshua Dobbs midway through last season in Minnesota.
In the preseason, he left a solid impression in his final outing against the Eagles. He completed 17 passes on 25 attempts, with 189 yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Hall started at BYU for two seasons, in 2021 and 2022. He went 16-8 as a starter for the Cougars. He finished his BYU career as the fourth-most efficient quarterback at BYU by passer rating. Among 718 passing attempts, he completed 65.2 percent of them.
Hall has the tools as an athlete. For a period, he played both baseball and football at Brigham Young University. He has that natural throwing ability you would expect from a high-level baseball player. He can do damage with his legs when needed, as he had 657 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground in his final two seasons in Provo. As the main man at BYU, he was proficient in avoiding the killer turnover and was effective in the red zone.
The Vikings liked his natural athleticism and efficient play. However, he is limited by an extensive injury history and slight frame. He doesn't have the cannon of a deep ball most NFL teams prefer these days. However, he could be athletic and smart enough to get by with his college baseball-quality arm.
If the Seahawks will be without Geno Smith this weekend, Hall might be the better option from an athleticism and decision-making standpoint, based on what fans and coaches witnessed from Howell. Perhaps it's unfair to judge the North Carolina product on being thrown into a high-stress situation. However, with everything that is at stake, Seattle should mull all its options.
It's entirely possible either Geno Smith is good to go or that they want to give Sam Howell another crack at it. But with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, they might need to try something drastic. Seattle could create a safe gameplan around Hall, focusing on running the ball effectively with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
While unlikely, Hall getting the nod is something to ponder as the week progresses, with Smith's status still cloudy.
