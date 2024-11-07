Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Explains Christian Haynes Scratch
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line has taken a ton of heat this season, and for good reason. Yet starting right guard Anthony Bradford has probably taken more criticism than anyone else.
Bradford, a 2023 fourth-round pick from LSU, has started all nine games this season, but his play has left a lot to be desired. According to Pro Football Focus, the 23-year-old has allowed five sacks and taken nine penalties this season, both among the most for any guard.
In Sunday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Bradford allowed a sack and four pressures as the offensive line yet again struggled. Despite that, he also played every offensive snap for just the second time this season. His backup, third-round rookie Christian Haynes, was mysteriously a healthy scratch.
On Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald offered an explanation for Haynes' sudden demotion.
“He’s right there,” Macdonald said. “He just keeps competing. The reason he was inactive is a numbers thing. Jalen [Sundell] needed to be up and Olu [Oluwatimi] because of some positional flexibility. But keep competing.
"Just like you see with all these guys, there’s going to be another opportunity. You’ve got to go earn it every day in practice. That’s the message. Guys that bring it every day and show up in practice and show up in games and help us win, they’re going to play. If you take a step back, then you’ve got to be accountable.”
The numbers part makes sense, but it's the second part of that's more interesting. If there's something going on behind the scenes, then that doesn't bode well for the rookie's future.
Haynes was a very talented player coming out of UConn, but one that would need some time to develop. In September, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb even spoke publicly on what Haynes needed to improve on.
“Just technique and power,” Grubb said. “I think that just raw power at the guard position in the NFL is so critical and that’s why obviously Anthony can withstand a lot in there. Just his sheer size and just what he can take on the inside. So I think for Christian, it’s not getting overpowered and overwhelmed.”
It's far too early for the Seahawks to give up on Haynes, but it's clear he has some work to do before he can see significant playing time again.
