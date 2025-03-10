Seahawks need to target these players in free agency
The NFL free agency legal tampering period has kicked off with the typical frenzy, and the Seattle Seahawks have already made one splash move: Agreeing to terms with quarterback Sam Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million deal.
But the team has been quiet outside of the Darnold move, still potentially looking to fill holes on the offensive line, at wide receiver and potentially in other less-urgent areas like tight end and edge rusher. There are still plenty of players the Seahawks should be taking a hard look at before they are signed elsewhere.
Seattle entered Monday with about $67 million in available 2025 cap space, per Over The Cap. It's time to spend that available cash to plug the roster's current holes.
Here are some of the best available players that would be instant difference-makers for the Seahawks, and what they are expected to cost, according to Spotrac.
1. OG Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
Projected per-year market value: $14.1 million
Fries, 26, is reportedly Seattle's favorite interior offensive lineman in this year's free agent class, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, and he remains on the market. The Seahawks desperately need interior offensive line help, especially with left guard Laken Tomlinson set to become an unrestricted free agent and no clear starter at right guard.
2. WR Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills
Projected per-year market value: $18.9 million
Cooper remains one of the top options on the wide receiver market currently, alongside Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs. At 30 years old, Cooper may be the most expensive of the three but he's also the youngest. Additionally, he would provide a vertical threat that is now absent from Seattle's offensive with DK Metcalf's departure. Seattle should spend some money at receiver after shipping Metcalf to Pittsburgh.
3. EDGE Matt Judon, Atlanta Falcons
Projected per-year market value: $4.2 million
The Seahawks have young talent at edge rusher with Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. They have a veteran in Uchenna Nwosu, and cleared the books of overpaid talent at the position by cutting Dre'Mont Jones. Judon is the opposite of Jones — a veteran with previous elite production, who could now be signed to a cheap deal and still has the potential to be a quality contributor in the right situation. Judon had 5.5 sacks last season in 17 games, but the 32-year-old had 28 from 2021-22 during his dominant run.
4. OG Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions
Projected per-year market value: $9.2 million
Zeitler is another top interior offensive line option who started 16 games for Detroit last season. He's a much older option than Fries, as Zeitler is now 35 and about to enter Year 14. But if the Seahawks remain in a "win now" mindset after bringing in Darnold, Zeitler could still give Seattle some good football.
5. WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
Projected per-year market value: $7.7 million
Bring Lockett back. Metcalf is now gone, and the only reason Lockett saw a significant production decrease in 2024 was because of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's emergence. Sure, the fanfare that proceeded after his release seemed final, but that doesn't mean him and team couldn't work out a new deal. If Lockett wants to stay in Seattle, now is the time to bring him back for one or two more years.
