All Seahawks

Seahawks' NFL-best rush defense won't face Cardinals' star RB Thursday night

The Seahawks are the NFL's only defense to not allow a rushing touchdown, and they won't have to face injured star James Conner Thursday night against the Cardinals.

Richie Whitt

Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs for yards against the Seahawks in 2024.
Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs for yards against the Seahawks in 2024. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Led by the blossoming of second-year tackle Byron Murphy, the Seattle Seahawks' run defense has been on of the most pleasant surprises during their 2-1 start.

The Seahawks are allowing only 3.2 yards per carry, third-best in the NFL behind only the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. They have given up a long run only 13 yards, and are the only team in the league to not give up a rushing touchdown so far. (The Baltimore Ravens, by contrast, have already allowed seven.)

Head coach Mike Macdonald will need his defense to excel again in Thursday night's NFC West battle against the Arizona Cardinals, and it will be getting some help. Cardinals' starting running back James Conner injured his foot in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and Tuesday was placed on injured reserve.

MORE: AJ Barner shares strong statement on Seahawks after dominating the Saints

Against one of the NFL's best run defenses, Arizona will now have go with second-year back Trey Benson. He has 125 yards on 21 carries this season.

"One of your leaders, a captain. You hate that it happened," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon. "That's a bummer ... just knowing what type of player and person he is it's tough to replace, but we have to. So that's what we'll do."

MORE: Seattle Seahawks get great news with Nick Bosa injury update

Conner, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2021, rushed for more than 3,700 yards and 38 touchdowns over the past four-plus seasons.

Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) sacks Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) in Week 3.
Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) sacks Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) in Week 3. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks take another jump in weekly NFL power rankings

Takeaways from Seahawks' overwhelming Week 3 win vs. Saints

Seahawks studs & duds from commanding Week 3 win over Saints

Seattle Seahawks’ special teams unit has done a 180 since last year

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Seahawks News