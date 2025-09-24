Seahawks' NFL-best rush defense won't face Cardinals' star RB Thursday night
Led by the blossoming of second-year tackle Byron Murphy, the Seattle Seahawks' run defense has been on of the most pleasant surprises during their 2-1 start.
The Seahawks are allowing only 3.2 yards per carry, third-best in the NFL behind only the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. They have given up a long run only 13 yards, and are the only team in the league to not give up a rushing touchdown so far. (The Baltimore Ravens, by contrast, have already allowed seven.)
Head coach Mike Macdonald will need his defense to excel again in Thursday night's NFC West battle against the Arizona Cardinals, and it will be getting some help. Cardinals' starting running back James Conner injured his foot in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and Tuesday was placed on injured reserve.
MORE: AJ Barner shares strong statement on Seahawks after dominating the Saints
Against one of the NFL's best run defenses, Arizona will now have go with second-year back Trey Benson. He has 125 yards on 21 carries this season.
"One of your leaders, a captain. You hate that it happened," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon. "That's a bummer ... just knowing what type of player and person he is it's tough to replace, but we have to. So that's what we'll do."
MORE: Seattle Seahawks get great news with Nick Bosa injury update
Conner, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2021, rushed for more than 3,700 yards and 38 touchdowns over the past four-plus seasons.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks take another jump in weekly NFL power rankings
Takeaways from Seahawks' overwhelming Week 3 win vs. Saints
Seahawks studs & duds from commanding Week 3 win over Saints
Seattle Seahawks’ special teams unit has done a 180 since last year