Seahawks' Byron Murphy has already tripled his rookie pass-rush production
Byron Murphy II's rookie season wasn't a complete disappointment, but it also wasn't as impactful as expected after the Seattle Seahawks spent the No. 16 overall pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In his first season, Murphy played in 14 games (nine starts) — mostly at nose tackle — and totaled 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, a half-sack and five pressures in 457 defensive snaps. Only two games into his second season, Murphy is looking like the dominant player that the Seahawks expected him to be.
Murphy has played 97 snaps so far this season, per Pro Football Reference, and has already seen a 21% usage increase from 2024. In that time, Murphy has already tripled his sack total from his rookie campaign and topped his pressure numbers.
Seattle has already got 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and seven pressures out of their second-year former first-round pick in 2025. Playing much more 3-tech, Murphy has immediately boosted the Seahawks' defensive front, which is currently leading the league in pressures.
Murphy's seven pressures are tied for first in the NFL among defensive tackles through two weeks of the season.
This is the version of Murphy Seahawks fans were waiting to see last season, who never showed up. Injuries and a lack of opportunities certainly held him back, but it also goes to show what a full year of development can do for a prospect with an exceptionally high ceiling. That's where Murphy is trending.
The Seattle defense has a chance to emerge from the 2025 season being hailed as one of the best in the NFL, and their work in the trenches is helping fuel that effort. This is also why one season is always too early to tag players as a "bust" before they've had a chance to settle into the defense and coaching.
If Murphy continues to be a top contributor to this rising Seahawks defense, or better yet, becomes one of the league's most dominant defensive tackles, his slow rookie season will be swiftly forgotten.
