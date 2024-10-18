Seahawks Opponent Preview: 7 Questions About First-Place Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks are hitting the road this week as they travel to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.
To learn more about the Seahawks' latest opponent, we spoke with Atlanta Falcons On SI reporter Daniel Flick.
What are you most looking forward to about this weekend’s game?
The Falcons have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. Momentum and energy are high in Atlanta, and seeing if the organization can continue generating positive momentum with an NFC win is atop my priority list.
What has the story been about the Falcons offense so far this season?
In one word: progress. Atlanta’s offense had high expectations entering the season but had a substantial letdown in an 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. But with a first-year offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson finding his rhythm and 36-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins growing more and more chemistry with his receivers, Atlanta’s offense has flourished.
The Falcons have scored 74 points the last two games. They’ve proven capable of producing both through the air and on the ground, and Robinson has found a strong balance lately with incorporating a variety of playmakers into the offense.
What has the story been about the Falcons defense so far this season?
Two things — bend but don’t break, and a lackluster pass rush.
Atlanta has allowed opponents to complete 73 percent of their passes, tops in the NFL, but the Falcons are top-10 league-wide in yards allowed per completion and total passing yards allowed. Opposing quarterbacks are passing for under 200 yards per game against Atlanta’s defense.
But the Falcons rank last in the NFL in sacks with five. First-year defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said Thursday he thinks the unit is close, but the results need to follow at some point.
What’s one thing Seahawks fans should know about the Falcons can’t be found in a stat sheet?
Atlanta is a resilient bunch that’s adopted an identity in winning close games. Once problematic, the Falcons have won three games this season despite trailing inside of the final minute.
If the Falcons win on Sunday, what is the reason why?
They play the way they have all season defensively and continue their strong offensive form. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will get his yards, but if the Falcons can hold serve in the red zone, Seattle may end up chasing points.
And Atlanta’s offense is rolling. If that continues, the Seahawks may have a lot of points to chase.
If the Falcons lose on Sunday, what is the reason why?
Pass rush woes lead to a massive game for Smith, and Seattle’s run game comes to life against Atlanta’s statistically subpar but improving run defense.
Getting pressure on Cousins with four rushers will be crucial. The Steelers noted Week 1 that Cousins is strong against blitzes, and Atlanta has the pass catchers to beat one-on-one coverage. If Cousins becomes uncomfortable in the pocket, it changes Atlanta’s offense:
What is your prediction for the game?
Falcons 27, Seahawks 23. Another close game, but Atlanta finds a way at home — and Seattle makes a long flight back with its fourth straight loss.