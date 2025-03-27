Seahawks projected to address greatest need first in 2025 NFL Draft
Unless they've been living under a rock for the past year, any Seattle Seahawks fan can say that the offensive line is by far the team's greatest issue right now.
Left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Laken Tomlinson started all 17 games last season, though the former played signficantly better than the latter. The rest of the offensive line best resembled a revolving door, though, and pretty much no one made a positive impression.
More than two weeks into free agency, the Seahawks have done virtually nothing to address their offensive line woes, and they've only grown worse if anything. How bad is it? ESPN doesn't even have a left guard row for the Seahawks depth chart on its website. That's how barren the offensive line is right now.
If there's any one position group the Seahawks should look to address in the upcoming NFL Draft, it's absolutely the offensive line. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has them addressing it very early on, projecting them to take Missouri's Armand Membou at No. 18 overall in a new mock draft.
"Their line has a lot of issues and right tackle has been one of them. Membou could step in and start, but I also think he could be a good guard. They need help up front."
Right tackle was possibly the worst position on the offensive line last season, and that's saying a lot. Abraham Lucas, a 2022 third-round pick, only played seven games in what was his second injury-plagued season in a row. Stone Forsythe, Michael Jerrell and George Fant all had turns starting at the position, but none of them really managed to stick.
Membou, on the other hand, could bring some much-needed stability to the position. He started at right tackle in 12 of Missouri's 13 games this season - only missing the bowl game to prepare for the draft - and earned a second-team All-SEC selection. He's a bit small for a tackle at 6-4 and 332 pounds, but his exceptional technique easily makes up for it.
If Membou is on the board at No. 18, the Seahawks would be wise to consider taking him.
