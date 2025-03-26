ESPN NFL analyst renders grim assessment of Seahawks’ decisions on offensive line
There were a lot of moves made this offseason by the Seattle Seahawks. They moved on from quarterback Geno Smith and ended up signing Sam Darnold following a breakout campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. They also signed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, while losing Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
For the most part, they seemed to get older in free agency, which is why ESPN's Ben Solak gave them one of the lowest spots in his NFL free agency rankings. While he wasn't big on their free agency additions, Solak was even more frustrated with their neglect along the offensive line.
Solak went as far as to say the starting unit in Seattle could be "the worst unit leaguewide." He even said the two players they can count on to perform well are also unreliable when it comes to durability.
"I didn't love: The inexcusable neglect along the offensive line. As the free agency dust settles, the worst unit leaguewide is the Seahawks' offensive line. The projected interior of Christian Haynes, Olu Oluwatimi and potentially Sataoa Laumea cannot stand up against good interior pass rushes; the tackle position is only better when Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are both healthy, which isn't a guarantee. Even if every move general manager John Schneider made this offseason works, the ceiling of this Seattle squad will be capped by its inability to pass protect." — Solak, ESPN
Several teams have had the talent to contend, but saw things fall apart due to a frustratingly bad offensive line. Solak believes that could be the case for the Seahawks this year.
