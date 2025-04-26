Seahawks QB depth chart: Does Jalen Milroe pick shake up training camp competition?
The Seattle Seahawks shook up fans on Friday night by selecting former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick (third round) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Had the team not just signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal, the move would be far less surprising.
Seattle's quarterback room is now crowded. With Geno Smith now in Las Vegas, Darnold is the presumes starter in 2025. Behind him are Drew Lock, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall, with Milroe making five quarterbacks on the Seahawks' 90-man roster.
It seems almost inevitable now that Howell will be traded, as Seahawks general manager John Schneider already confirmed he has already been fielding calls from other teams about the fourth-year passer. If Howell were to be traded, again, Seattle's quarterback room would be much less crowded.
Assuming all five enter training camp with Seattle, we have to compile a depth chart that makes sense for the Seahawks. Considering Seattle spent a Day 2 pick on Milroe, he's basically a shoo-in to be the team's second or third quarterback. In the worst case, Milroe lands as Seattle's third, emergency quarterback that is left on the practice squad.
Seahawks quarterback depth chart
Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe, Sam Howell, Jaren Hall
In all likelihood, Howell and Hall aren't with the Seahawks in 2025. Howell might be traded during training camp (or earlier) for a late-round pick in 2026 or later, and Hall could outright be let go. Seattle has apparently opened up a competition between Lock and Howell, but Lock's contract (up to $7 million over two years with incentives) says otherwise.
This quarterback room is likely set, with the Seahawks hoping Milroe may be the quarterback of the future. The last time the team drafted a quarterback in the first three rounds? Russell Wilson out of Wisconsin in 2012.
Milroe isn't necessarily the next Wilson, or even close to it, but Seattle clearly thinks there's something there to develop. Training camp will be where Milroe is closely evaluated.
If Milroe somehow became the immediate starter, it'd be massive shades — but even worse — of Matt Flynn and the three-year, $20.5 million deal he signed with the Seahawks in 2012 before being supplanted by Wilson. That's highly unlikely, but it is worth watching the type of competition that brews in July and August.