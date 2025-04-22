Seahawks GM excited to welcome back 'great competitor' Drew Lock
Drew Lock may not be a world-beater at quarterback, but he's what the Seattle Seahawks need him to be right now.
Lock spent two years with the Seahawks in the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in 2022, and even started two games in place of Geno Smith in 2023. Now, after spending last season with the New York Giants, he returns to back up new starter Sam Darnold.
Even if Lock isn't starting, general manager John Schneider believes simply having him back in the locker room will be great for morale.
"Getting Drew back here—Drew's very well respected in the building, so it's great to get him back here in the mix," Schneider told reporters Monday. "He had other opportunities, and we stayed in touch with his agent. We spent time with him down in Florida so Mike [Macdonald] could get to know him a little bit when we were down there. He's a great person, great competitor to add to this building."
Lock is absolutely not lacking in competitive spirit. In just the second game he started for the Seahawks, he led a thrilling comeback in a 20-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to snap a four-game losing streak.
Though Seattle didn't end up making the playoffs in 2023, Lock at least gave the team a fighting chance late in the season.
The 28-year-old will definitely bring the same competitive spirit in his return to Seattle. While he may not start again - and the Seahawks would honestly prefer for him to stay on the sideline if it means Darnold stays healthy - it's nice to have him back all the same.
