Seahawks QB Geno Smith Can Cash In vs. Rams
From an outside perspective, the Seattle Seahawks don't have much too much to play for in Sunday's season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, as they've already been eliminated from playoff contention. Don't tell them that, though.
Despite the playoffs being out of reach, the Seahawks still have a chance to win 10 games in Mike Macdonald's first season, setting a strong foundation for the future. Seattle can also potentially knock Los Angeles down to the No. 4 seed, making its playoff path moderately tougher.
Beyond that, some individual players also have some incentives within reach, none more so than quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback will start this game, and according to Forbes, he could earn up to $6 million in incentives if he hits certain milestones, certainly giving him something to play for.
"Smith’s $10 million roster bonus is due March 16, and he could increase that to $16 million Sunday," Forbes' Jack Magruder wrote. "The bonus will increase by $2 million bonus if he throws for at least 186 yards against the Rams, because it would surpass his career high of 4,282 yards set in 2022, the season on which all his bonuses are based. He would add $2 million to the bonus if he finishes with a completion percentage higher than 69.755 percent. It sits at 70.236, and going 26 for 40 against the Rams would be good enough to cash in. He would add another $2 million if the Seahawks (9-7) reach 10 victories."
That begs the question, how likely is it that Smith hits these incentives?
First, Smith is averaging 256.1 passing yards per game while the Rams allow an average of 223.9 passing yards per game, so that one seems very reasonable. Second, the completion percentage incentive seems doable as well, as Smith has had a completion percentage above 70 percent in each of his past four games. Finally, the Rams have already said that they'll rest most of their starters, so this game is winnable for Smith and the Seahawks.
Based on the wording, though, it sounds like Smith will only receive these bonuses if he's on the roster on March 16. It seems very likely he will be, but if the Seahawks plan on going in a different direction, then the bigger roster bonus could be a bit of a detriment.
More Seahawks News
Seattle Seahawks Draft Position All But Decided Due To Winning Too Much
NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks Going Into Week 18?
Seahawks Sign 2 Players to Practice Squad
By the Numbers: Dissecting Why the Seahawks Missed the Playoffs
Seahawks Should Have Easy Decision on Geno Smith, Future at QB