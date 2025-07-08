Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Can freakishly athletic UDFA pass-catcher stick in Seattle?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. Fourth on the list is Tyrone Broden, a unique athlete who lacked production in college but could be molded into a weapon.
Path to the NFL
Broden was a three-star recruit by 247Sports out of West Bloomfield High School, committing to Bowling Green as part of the 2019 recruiting class. At 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, Broden was immediately intriguing as a wide receiver based on his build but was still a raw talent. However, he sparingly played during his first two seasons at Bowling Green.
It wasn't until his third college season that Broden broke out, starting nine games (11 appearances) and logging 36 catches for 596 yards and five touchdowns. He made two fewer starts the following season but played in 13 total games, totaling 32 catches for 506 yards and seven touchdowns. Broden filled the deep threat role for the Falcons, averaging more than 16 yards per catch during his Bowling Green career.
Broden transferred to Arkansas for his final two college seasons, totaling six campaigns before his career was over. Broden was far less effective in 25 games with the Razorbacks, posting just 30 catches for 306 yards with a steep drop-off to his yards-per-catch average. Going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Broden signed with the Seahawks on May 2 as an undrafted free agent.
Outlook
Even with Seattle's wide receiver turnover, Broden has an uphill battle to try and land with the Seahawks beyond the preseason. He doesn't have kick return experience, and despite his 4.37 speed doesn't seem to be a great option there. Broden's swiftness is in a straight line, which is why he excelled as a deep threat in college.
Then there's his catching struggles. Broden was targeted 44 times in 2024 but pulled in just 34.1 percent of those, per Pro Football Focus. He never logged a catch rate over 54 percent in any of his six college seasons. If his hands can improve and his route tree can widen, there's a chance Broden becomes a dangerous NFL pass-catcher. But those are two major skills that are currently lacking.
Seattle will likely keep six receivers (seven at most). Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are roster locks. Third-year receiver Jake Bobo would be a shocking cut, and the Seahawks spent two draft picks on pass-catchers Tory Horton (fifth round) and Ricky White III (seventh round). Broden will have to show the coaching staff he's worth taking a chance on to make the roster but has a much better chance to be developed on the practice squad.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will bruising late-round rusher make waves in RB room?
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak