Seahawks Trade Proposals: 3 Deadline Deals to Bolster NFC West Odds
Knocking over the first domino as the deadline approaches on November 5, the Seattle Seahawks launched a busy week of trades around the NFL by acquiring Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and history suggests general manager John Schneider may not be done wheeling and dealing to improve the roster.
With Seattle still in a tie for first place in the NFC West despite a current three-game losing streak, the door remains open for coach Mike Macdonald's team to contend for a division title and playoff spot, and plugging another hole on the roster could dramatically improve the team's chances.
Which deadline deal could catapult the Seahawks over the top? Our Seahawks On SI writing staff dishes out three proposals with the upside to push Macdonald's squad back to the postseason:
Trade 1: Seahawks trade Tyrel Dodson, 2025 fourth-round pick to Jaguars for Devin Lloyd
During his two seasons as defensive coordinator with the Ravens, Macdonald had a pair of alpha dogs in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen flying all over the field making plays from the middle, emerging as cornerstones for the unit as run defenders, blitzers, and coverage linebackers. Unfortunately, neither Dodson nor Jerome Baker has come close to having that type of impact as free agent signings for the Seahawks with each defender struggling with run fits, working off blocks, and missed tackles.
With both Dodson and Baker scheduled to be free agents in March, Seattle needs to find a long-term answer at linebacker and with at least one more year under contract on his rookie deal - he's eligible for a fifth-year option as a former first-round pick - the athletic Lloyd could be the solution Macdonald and his staff desire. Just 26 years old, he surpassed 115 tackles each of his first two seasons, scoring an elite 90.5 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus last year, on top of 26 pressures and a sack on 143 blitz attempts. While he has been inconsistent in coverage, he has produced three interceptions and 13 pass breakups in his career, demonstrating a penchant for making plays on the football.
Already having made two trades with Jacksonville since late August, including landing Robertson-Harris this week, Schneider clearly has a connection with general manager Trent Baalke. As the Jaguars head towards a potential deadline fire sale after a 1-5 start, right now would be a prime time to try and snatch Lloyd at a discount with eyes on signing him to a long-term extension while also packaging Dodson's expiring contract as part of the deal. -Corbin Smith
Trade 2: Seahawks trade 2025 fifth-round pick to Bills for Kaiir Elam
Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Florida, could rightfully be considered a bust. He played a combined 780 defensive snaps through his first two seasons, with most coming in his rookie season. In 2024, however, he's seen just 23 total snaps for Buffalo playing behind starting wide cornerbacks Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas. Elam has four tackles and one pass deflection this season and has allowed one reception (two targets) for one yard, per Pro Football Focus. He has 59 career tackles and two interceptions.
Seattle entered the season with a surplus of cornerback talent. That's why they traded veteran Mike Jackson to the Carolina Panthers during training camp in exchange for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett, who didn't even make team. But then rookie sixth-round pick D.J. James didn't make the team either. Veteran Artie Burns is struggling to stay healthy and was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Former Pro Bowler Riq Woolen sprained his ankle and may miss his second straight game on Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons. Former fourth-round pick Tre Brown, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, also has an ankle injury and hasn't participated in practice this week.
That's left the Seahawks with only three healthy cornerbacks on their active roster ahead of Sunday: 2023 No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett and undrafted rookie Dee Williams — the latter of whom has not taken a single defensive snap all season, and was kept on the roster to be a kick and punt returner. Seattle needs reinforcements.
Elam isn't a perfect option, but he would be a cheap player Seattle could take a flyer on who has played plenty of meaningful snaps in the NFL. If he works out and plays like a first-round pick, he's under contract for another season. The Seahawks have plenty of cap space to absorb his $1.95 million salary this season, but he's due a fully guaranteed $2.57 million in 2025, per Over The Cap. That's still not hefty enough to negate the potential gains from the trade.
Trade 3: Seahawks trade conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to Broncos for Matt Peart
The Seahawks desperately need an upgrade or two along the offensive line. Neither Abraham Lucas nor George Fant have returned from injuries and at least for Lucas, there remains general pessimism about when and if he will come back from knee surgery. Unfortunately, Stone Forsythe is over his skis trying to moonlight as the long-term starter at right tackle (see 43.1 PFF grade and league-leading 35 pressures allowed), and now he has a hand injury that could keep him out for a while, which could thrust 42-year old Jason Peters or untested rookie Mike Jerrell into action.
As a possible stop gap with short-term upgrade potential who could even be worth a look beyond 2025, Peart is a steady, albeit unspectacular 6-7, 318-pound right tackle with an intriguing athletic profile. He has appeared in 49 games over parts of five seasons with the Giants and Broncos, though he started in just seven of those contests. His last game against the Chargers in Week 6 was one of his best-graded games of his entire career, as he earned an 81.7 overall grade, which included a sparkling 90.0 run blocking grade against L.A.
Overall, Peart has not held down a starting right tackle job long-term during his career. However, he has graded out far better than Forsythe while in a similar role as a reserve tackle. While Denver is surprisingly in the playoff hunt, it likely wouldn't cost Seattle more than a late day three pick in exchange, as he is a free agent at the end of the season and would just be a midseason band aid during the 2024 campaign. He would be a good insurance policy in case Lucas or Fant can't get back to full health. -Nick Lee
