Seahawks second-round pick named top-5 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
The Seattle Seahawks made a “safe” pick in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft when they took North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall. Zabel should be able to shore up an area of concern, but the Seahawks still needed more skill players. Thankfully, they had two picks in the second round.
At No. 35 overall, they took South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and at No. 50, they brought in Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. Both are expected to have a major role this season, but Emmanwori is being predicted to make a bigger impact.
MORE: Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo complicates Noah Fant situation, analyst says
SI.com’s Gilbert Manzano even named him a top-five NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Manzano said Emmanwori landed in the perfect situation working under head coach Mike Macdonald.
”High expectations were immediately placed on Emmanwori after he landed in an ideal scenario with the Seahawks.”
Manzano continued, “the versatile second-round rookie safety has received comparisons to Hamilton because he’s now under the tutelage of coach Mike Macdonald, who was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator before taking the job in Seattle.”
Emmanwori helped South Carolina become one of the top defenses in the SEC last season and saw his stock soar after exploding at the NFL Combine.
His athleticism and nose for the ball will surely have him mentioned among the best rookies, but even Manzano admitted, it’s often the pass rushers who get the love — which is why he ranks Abdul Carter of the New York Giants at No. 1.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks training camp battles: Projecting starting offensive line
New Seahawks star named 1 of 5 rookie WRs who will outplay draft value
What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks rookie TE Elijah Arroyo
Criminally underrated edge rusher named Seahawks’ best kept secret