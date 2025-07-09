Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will standout UDFA linebacker be the surprise of camp?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. UDFA D'Eryk Jackson is fifth on he list as he looks to bolster Seattle's inside linebacker depth.
Path to the NFL
A three-star recruit by 247Sports out of West Laurens High School, Jackson did something rare among modern-day college players: He stayed with one team his entire career. Jackson joined the University of Kentucky's 2020 recruiting class and appeared in eight games, but sparingly on defense.
Despite that, he stuck with the Wildcats and eventually earned a starting role in his third season. Jackson totaled 67 tackles, four tackles for loss and two pass deflections in that 2022 campaign in what became his breakout year. He had the best season of his college career in 2023, amassing 89 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass deflections and a pick-six. Jackson was named to Pro Football Focus' All-SEC Defense team.
Jackson's final season in 2024 was limited due to injury, but he still played in eight games and posted respectable numbers. He wasn't on any available draft boards and didn't attend the scouting combine, thus going undrafted. After taking part in the team's rookie minicamp as a tryout player, Jackson signed with the Seahawks on May 12.
Outlook
Jackson has good size at 6-foot-1, 237 pounds and is a quality tackler. Inside linebacker might be where the Seahawks have the least depth defensively, which gives Jackson plenty of opportunity to force himself onto the team behind starters Tyrice Knight and Ernest Jones IV. After that starting duo is Drake Thomas, a 2023 undrafted free agent, and 2022 undrafted free agent Josh Ross. Jackson figures to begin training camp in the third group alongside Patrick O'Connell.
Unseating Knight — a 2024 fourth-round pick — as the starter as he heads into his second season is extremely unlikely, but if Jackson shows enough upside in his basic responsibilities, there's a good chance he could land in that second unit next to either Thomas, Ross or O'Connell. He had the college production to warrant taking a chance on him, especially when the risk is low as an undrafted free agent.
At this point, with no other additions at linebacker, Jackson has a very good shot at being retained on the practice squad. In the best-case scenario, Jackson makes the 53-man roster as a backup. Preseason reps will be critical to see how he operates within Mike Macdonald's defense. One thing we know about Macdonald is that he's particular with his linebacker selections. He could see something in Jackson that nobody else did during the post-draft and tryout process.
