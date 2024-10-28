Seahawks Take Step Back in Loss vs. Bills
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves back in the loss column after falling 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 at Lumen Field.
The loss was the worst for Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald in his first year, and he offered a very candid response in his press conference after the game.
"We talk about stacking wins around here, and when you're going on and off, back and forth, it's frustrating," Macdonald said. "You want to be able to build on the good things that we're doing so we can get our program to where we want it to go. When you take steps back like today, it's very sobering, frustrating. But this is the NFL. If you don't bring it and have your best against good teams, you're not going to win those games. Our guys know that. As coaches we’ve got to prepare our guys the best we can. We’ve got to call great games. This whole thing has to keep coming together. Time is ticking as we say. We are about halfway through the season now. But you take a step back, I mean, right in the thick of it in the division, and this game coming up is going to be a big one."
When you lose by multiple scores at home, it can't just be one reason behind the loss. Ultimately, the Seahawks fell short in a number of different areas that cost them the game.
The loss brought the Seahawks back to .500 at 4-4, which dropped them from first to third place in the NFC West behind the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. Though all three teams have the same overall record, the Niners have beaten the Seahawks and the Cardinals are the only team that is 2-0 in the division. The Los Angeles Rams, who play the Seahawks in Week 9, are just one game behind them.
"The long and short of it is we got outplayed, outcoached, and we got to go make it right," Macdonald said. "Feel like it's too often we have had this conversation with you guys of going back to work on Tuesday and hitting this thing head on and seeing if we can get this thing turned around against a good Rams team coming in here."
The season is all about staying up for as long as possible and getting yourself back up when you go down. The Seahawks are fortunate to still be in the running for first place in their division, which should give them the opportunity to get back up and dust themselves off in time to make a comeback and stay in the thick of things in the NFC West.
The Rams face off against the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field in a game that could determine a lot for the NFC West standings this season. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks' Run Defense Woes Continue to Haunt in Blowout Loss to Bills
Game Recap: Seahawks Fall Flat in Crushing Loss to Bills
Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Outmuscled, Outclassed by Bills in 31-10 Beatdown
5 Turning Points in Seahawks' Cursed, Lopsided Loss to Bills