How Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald compared Nick Emmanwori to Kyle Hamilton
When the Seattle Seahawks traded up early in the second round for Nick Emmanwori, the natural comparison was to Seattle's legendary hard-hitting safety Kam Chancellor. Emmanwori comes into the NFL roughly the same size as Bam Bam, but with even better athletic testing numbers.
In some ways Emmanwori will definitely remind Seahawks fans of Chancellor, including surprisingly strong ball skills for a physical defender. However, during the pre-draft process head coach Mike Macdonald might have had someone else in mind when he made the cast to take Emmanwori.
According to Brady Henderson at ESPN, here's how Macdonald compared Emmanwori to Baltimore Ravens star Kyle Hamilton, who he coached for two years as Baltimore's defensive coordinator before taking the Seahawks job.
Mike Macdonald on Nick Emmanwori-Kyle Hamilton comp
"I think what we found with Kyle is that the system allows for us to get multiple safeties on the field and also be in the slot kind of with enhanced coverage responsibilities... He can affect the game that way kind of at the second level while training at the third level. Gives us some depth at the safety room, guys that we currently love that are on the roster. To be able to affect the game early on in his career, too, as he starts to develop, same story with Nick."
During his time at South Carolina, Emmanwori showed off the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. He totaled six interceptions (including two pick-sixes), 11 pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, and 166 solo tackles all together. Along the way, Emmanwori made a habit of lining up pretty much everywhere except the boundary.
It remains to be seen how exactly the Seahawks will use Emmanwori, but the more tools like this that Macdonald has to work with, the better.
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI ranks Seattle Seahawks roster worst in NFC West going into 2025
Spicy QB rankings have Jayden Daniels on top, Sam Darnold at 22
Jalen Milroe named among NFL rookies most likely to steal a vet's job
PFF says Seahawks should target recently-released 29-TD receiver