Seahawks waive former fourth-round NT, amplify need in draft
The Seattle Seahawks waived 2023 fourth-round nose tackle Cameron Young, the team announced Wednesday. Young has sparingly played for the Seahawks since being selected two years ago. The team now has an open spot on its 90-man roster, potentially clearing the way for a defensive lineman selection in the upcoming draft.
Young appeared in 16 games (one start) as a rookie in 2023 and played 205 defensive snaps. He totaled 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection. Due to a knee injury, Young only appeared in one game (Week 6) last season, logging two defensive snaps and no statistics.
In five seasons at Mississippi State, Young piled up 107 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. His 6-foot-3, 320-pound build made him a prototypical NFL nose tackle, but his injury kept him off the field with no end in sight.
Seattle currently has 68 players on its roster, leaving plenty of space for its 10 draft picks. After those selections, much of the rest of the roster will likely be filled out by undrafted free agents who will have a chance to compete for a 53-man roster spot.
The Seahawks don't have much defensive line depth behind Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Byron Murphy II. They still haven't re-signed veteran Johnathan Hankins and now won't have Young coming back. The team needs more big bodies in the middle.
There will be options at No. 18 overall, but that seems like a high price to pay on an interior defensive lineman for a second straight season. Murphy was selected No. 16 overall out of Texas last season, and the Seahawks need offensive line depth far more.
Among the options in the first few rounds: Michigan's Kenneth Grant, Toledo's Darius Alexander, Ohio State's Tyleik Williams and Texas' Alfred Collins. The Seahawks have five selections in the first three rounds, providing them plenty of opportunities to replace Young. Don't be surprised if one of those interior defenders ends up in Seattle.
