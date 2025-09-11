Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Devon Witherspoon listed as surprise DNP
Early in the week, the Seattle Seahawks already have one huge injury concern heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not participate in practice with a knee injury, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta.
Considering it's only Wednesday, there's still a decent chance that Witherspoon will be available, depending on the severity of the injury. He injured his knee on the same play that cornerback Josh Jobe intercepted Brock Purdy in Seattle's Week 1 loss, but returned to the game.
With cornerback Riq Woolen's status as a starter in question, he would be forced to step in if Witherspoon is held out.
The good news for the Seahawks is that wide receiver Jake Bobo (concussion) and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) were both full participants in practice. This is the first time since his offseason knee surgery that Nwosu seems like he could be on track to play. However, that still remains a question mark.
Bobo being in line to return is a positive, as the Seahawks ran with just four wide receivers in Week 1. Dareke Young (hamstring) remains a limited participant, but Seattle is getting healthier at pass-catcher.
Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) did not participate, which was expected. Head coach Mike Macdonald stated early in the week that Emmanwori did sustain a high ankle sprain just four snaps into the game against the 49ers and injured reserve was a consideration.
Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (shoulder), safety Julian Love (groin) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back) were also limited participants on Wednesday. The Seahawks will get a better idea of where those starters are as the week progresses.
On the Steelers' side, tackle Calvin Anderson (illness), safety DeShon Elliott (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee), cornerback Joey Porter (hamstring) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (rest) were all non-participants.
Elliot, Harmon and linebacker Malik Harrison have already been ruled out against the Seahawks.
