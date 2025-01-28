Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Earns Late Pro Bowl Nod
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is joining defensive lineman Leonard Williams as a Pro Bowl replacement.
Smith-Njigba was announced as a replacement for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is injured. McLaurin's injury has not been disclosed, per The Athletic's Ben Standig, and appears to be basic "wear and tear" from the team's run to the NFC Championship.
Williams, Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon now make up Seattle's trio of Pro Bowlers — the 14th straight season the team has had at least three players earn the honor, per Seahawks PR.
Smith-Njigba broke out in 2024 under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who has since been fired and replaced by former New Orleans coordinator Klint Kubiak. In just his second NFL season, Smith-Njigba totaled 100 catches for 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The catch total tied Tyler Lockett's single-season franchise reception record, and no other receiver in the league was in the same ballpark as Smith-Njigba in production from the slot.
Smith-Njigba had 83 catches for 993 yards from the slot, per Pro Football Focus — the second-most receiving yards by one player from the slot in the last three seasons behind only Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb's 2023 campaign (1,009 receiving yards).
It was a rapid rise after Smith-Njigba had 63 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. Seattle has now had a receiver selected to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons after DK Metcalf was selected last season.
Smith-Njigba will be a cornerstone of Seattle's offense moving forward, and the first Pro Bowl nod of his career acknowledges he's a rising star.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft: 5 Offensive Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch
Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Attends, Interrupts Pete Carroll's Raiders Presser
Why Geno Smith Stands to Benefit Most From Seahawks Hiring Klint Kubiak
Klint Kubiak Ideal Hire For Geno Smith, Seahawks' Offense
Seahawks 2024 Grade Card: How Did Ernest Jones, LBs Perform?