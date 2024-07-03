Seattle Seahawks 2024 Running Back Fantasy Rankings
The fantasy football season is approaching, and the Seattle Seahawks have multiple position groups with players who should be relatively high on draft boards.
These rankings are compiled based on a point per reception (PPR) scoring format. If you are in a league that employs a standard, half-PPR or other format, the players’ point totals will vary. Point totals and 2024 projections are courtesy of Sleeper.com.
Seattle has a two-headed monster in its backfield, and both must be fed. The pair could both be worthy fantasy options, depending on how the workload is divided, but they also could be riding players’ benches in 2024. Here’s how you should prioritize the Seahawks’ running backs.
1. Kenneth Walker III
Previous two seasons and 2024 projections
2022: 228 rush, 1,050 yards, 9 TD; 27 rec. (35 targets), 165 yards – 199.4 points (RB19)
2023: 219 rush, 905 yards, 8 TD; 29 rec. (37 targets), 259 yards, TD – 202.5 points (RB18)
2024 (projected by Sleeper): 231 rush, 970 yards, 7 TD; 29 rec., 215 yards, TD – 194 points (RB17)
Sleeper projected average draft position (ADP): 61.9
2023 season notes
Season-high points: 30.60 (18 rush, 97 yards, 2 TD; 1 rec., 11 yards; Week 3 vs. Carolina)
Season-low points: 2.60 (4 rush, 18 yards; 1 rec., -2 yards; Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams)
Averages: 14.6 rush, 60.3 yards, 0.5 TDs; 2.5 targets, 1.9 catches, 17.3 yards, 0.07 TDs)
Outlook: Plenty of unknowns exist with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb taking the helm, and his preference of running back remains possibly the biggest question — especially fantasy-wise. However, until proven otherwise, Walker should remain the priority running back in Seattle’s offense. Walker has been a top-20 running back in his first two seasons with the Seahawks, though he fell just short of his rookie production in 2023. His rushing attempts decreased and his rushing yards and total touchdowns fell slightly, but he still finished as RB18 in his second season after earning 107 more touches than Charbonnet.
Unlike the modern NFL, running backs remain a premium fantasy position, so Walker is still worth selecting in the top 75 of your drafts. Note, however, that backfield mate Zach Charbonnet may receive the lion’s share of the touches inside the 5-yard line, which could seriously hinder Walker’s overall points production if his touchdowns are vultured. Walker should remain a top-20 rusher regardless, especially with his high ceiling as a big play threat when given room to run.
2. Zach Charbonnet
2023: 108 rush, 462 yards, TD; 33 rec (40 tgt), 209 yards – 106.1 points (RB45)
2024 (projected by Sleeper): 137 rush, 575 yards, 4 TD; 33 rec, 241 yards, TD (RB39)
Sleeper projected average draft position (ADP): 142.1
2023 season notes
Season-high points: 16.90 (19 rush, 60 yards, TD; 1 catch, 39 yards; Week 13 vs. Dallas)
Season-low points: 0.60 (2 rush, 0 yards; 1 catch, -4 yards; Week 16 vs. Tennessee)
Averages: 6.8 rush, 28.9 yards, 0.06 TDs; 2.5 targets, 2.1 catches, 13.1 yards
Outlook: It’s possible everything we project about Seattle’s running backs is completely shaken up by the middle of the 2024 season. If Charbonnet presents more upside, he could be receiving the bulk of the touches eventually. At the same time, if Walker becomes a star in his third season, Charbonnet could be completely irrelevant fantasy-wise. For now, however, Charbonnet should be treated as a deep bench stash player, at best. His ceiling is not very high, and his floor is extremely low. As mentioned above, he may earn most of his points as a short yardage bruiser who could eat up the Seahawks’ rushing touchdowns.
Sleeper projected Charbonnet to see an increase in production, which is certainly possible. He may actually be a better fit for Grubb’s scheme overall, despite Walker clearly being the better pure runner. In very deep leagues, Charbonnet may be worth drafting. But for most, only grab him off waivers if you need an emergency fill-in.