Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Olu Oluwatimi Emerge as Long-Term Center?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After getting his feet wet with 128 offensive snaps as a rookie, can Olu Oluwatimi prove himself as a viable long-term starter at center for the Seahawks?
Background
Lightly recruited out of Maryland, Oluwatimi enrolled at the Air Force Academy as his lone opportunity to play Division I football. He didn't play any snaps for the Falcons before transferring to Virginia and due to prior NCAA rules, he sat out the 2018 season. Finally back on the field in 2019, he started 13 games and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in his first season with the program. He remained the starter for the Cavaliers over the next two seasons before transferring again to Michigan to transition from an Air Raid offense to a pro style scheme, winning the Rimington Award and Outland Award honoring the best center and interior offensive lineman in the country. After participating in the Senior Bowl, he landed with the Seahawks as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and dressed for all 17 games with one start as a rookie.
Scheme Fit
Logging well over 3,000 snaps in college, the 309-pound Oluwatimi has played in numerous offenses, including an Air Raid attack at Virginia and a pro style system at Michigan, excelling regardless of scheme. Capable of knocking defenders off the ball as well as having enough movement skills to handle zone concepts, he should be able to handle whatever coordinator Ryan Grubb dials up in the run game with scheme flexibility.
Best Case Scenario
After playing well in his lone start last season, Oluwatimi grabs the bull by the horns and doesn't let veteran Nick Harris enter the competition to replace Evan Brown at center, winning the job early in training camp before starting all 17 games and only allowing two sacks, setting the stage for him to finally solve Seattle's long-term concerns at the position.
Worst Case Scenario
Far from the most athletic center, Oluwatimi struggles early in the season facing off against several quality defensive lines after winning the starting job, leading to new line coach Scott Huff plugging Harris into the lineup midway through the year. With Harris starting the remainder of the season, the second-year center's future with the Seahawks becomes more clouded.
What to Expect in 2024
When Seattle drafted Oluwatimi two years ago, he seemed like an ideal candidate to make a push for immediate playing time given his extensive experience at Virginia and Michigan. However, he dealt with minor injuries throughout his first training camp, which ultimately prevented him from having a legitimate chance to jump over Brown on the depth chart. Though it was a small sample size, he did perform well when he had a chance to play, allowing just one pressure on 68 pass blocking reps and making a key block on a Ken Walker III touchdown in relief against the Lions.
After putting quality play on film in limited action last season, even with Harris having previously played for Huff at Washington, Oluwatimi should enter training camp as the clear favorite to open the season as the Seahawks starter at the pivot position. As long as he can stay healthy and hold up against the athletic defensive linemen he will face week to week, he shouldn't have to worry about his job in the short term and as the fourth different starter at the position in five years, he has a chance to finally break an ugly trend where the team hasn't been able to find a long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
Buddha Jones | Devin Richardson | TaMerik Williams | Rason Williams II | Ro Torrence | Nathan Pickering | Dee Williams | Devere Levelston | Kobe Lewis | Sunny Anderson | Mike Novitsky | Max Pircher | Easton Gibbs | Hayden Hatten | Garret Greenfield | Carlton Johnson | Matt Gotel |George Holani | Cody White | Ty Okada | Drake Thomas | McClendon Curtis | Easop Winston Jr. |Nelson Ceaser | Jonathan Sutherland | Lance Boykin | Joshua Onujiogu | Patrick O'Connell |Jack Westover | Raiqwon O'Neal | Tyler Mabry | Dareke Young | Tremayne Anchrum | DJ James | Artie Burns | Kenny McIntosh | Myles Adams | Dee Eskridge | Stone Forsythe | Tyrice Knight |Jerrick Reed II | Mike Morris | Coby Bryant | Jake Bobo | Jon Rhattigan | Nick Harris | Johnathan Hankins | Derick Hall | Laviska Shenault | PJ Walker | K'Von Wallace | Sam Howell |Sataoa Laumea | Pharaoh Brown | Michael Dickson | Tre Brown | A.J. Barner | Darrell Taylor | Mike Jackson | Zach Charbonnet | Rayshawn Jenkins | Anthony Bradford | Jerome Baker | Laken Tomlinson | Jarran Reed | Ricky Person Jr. | Jason Myers