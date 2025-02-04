NFL analyst: Seahawks must prioritize Geno Smith extension
Whether the Seattle Seahawks should extend or move on from Geno Smith has been and will continue to be one of the hottest topics of the team's 2025 offseason.
Smith has been a divisive figure among fans, primarily due to his raw statistics regressing each year since 2022 — his first season as Seattle's starter. Look a bit deeper, and Smith has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL over the last three seasons despite playing behind one of the league's worst offensive lines.
That's why NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra is urging the Seahawks to extend Smith, primarily due to a poor quarterback draft class and a lack of options from outside and inside the team.
"Trade Smith and turn to whom under center? Sam Howell? Sam Darnold for a similar price to Geno? A rookie in a draft class most analysts believe is shallow? Unless Seattle is willing to go into a full-on rebuild after a 10-win season, parting with Smith makes little sense, in my opinion," Patra wrote. "Yes, the red-zone interceptions stung, but Smith's play was a massive reason the Seahawks even had a shot at the postseason. Few were better at delivering while getting blasted repeatedly behind an offensive interior that struggled.
"Smith isn't the problem. Forget about trading him. He's earned another extension that will provide guaranteed dollars and a few more years while lowering his cap number."
Smith's current contract — which expires after the 2025 season — has an average per-year value of $25 million, which ranks 19th in the NFL. His cap hit is $44.5 million next season, the largest of his three-year deal, which accounts for 15.8 percent of the Seahawks' total cap.
As Patra alluded to, Smith's cap hit next season could be lowered via an extension, but it would also require the team to commit to him for at least two more seasons. That option makes sense, as it would give Seattle time to acquire and develop a quarterback if they don't view Sam Howell as a future starting quarterback.
Smith set new franchise records for completions (407), completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards (4,320) in 2024. He threw 21 touchdowns to 15 interceptions — tied for the second most picks in the league — which was his primary criticism.
Smith will operate his third system in three years next season now that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been replaced by Klint Kubiak. Shane Waldron called the shots in 2022, which was surprisingly Smith's best season.
The consistency of Smith under center will be best for the Seahawks next season, especially since there isn't a better option available.
