LT Charles Cross most likely 2022 Seahawks draft pick to be extended
The Seattle Seahawks' 2022 draft class was one of its best in the last decade, but all of those players who are still on the roster are entering the final year of their rookie contracts.
Worse yet, none of them have received contract extensions beyond the 2025 season, and six were either full-time starters this season or primary contributors. Seattle may opt not to extend any this offseason, instead waiting to see if they've developed into the players the team expected them to be on draft day.
However, there's also a chance the Seahawks choose to lock down one or multiple of those picks heading into next season to ensure they don't hit free agency.
Seattle Sports writer Cameron Van Til predicted 2022 No. 9 overall pick Charles Cross is the most likely player from that Seahawks draft class to be extended this offseason. In three seasons with Seattle, Cross has played and started 48 of 51 possible games and overall been a consistent anchor on quarterback Geno Smith's blindside.
"Because he was a first-round pick, Seattle could instead choose to exercise a fifth-year option on Cross’ contract that would guarantee him a projected $18.427 million in 2026, according to Over The Cap," Van Til wrote. "The deadline to pick up fifth-year options is May 1. However, if the Seahawks view Cross as an important part of their long-term plans, it likely would be more financially prudent to get an extension done."
Seattle has struggled to draft quality offensive linemen over the last decade. Right tackle Stone Forsythe (No. 208 overall in 2021) is the only offensive lineman still on the roster who was drafted before 2022. The starting offensive line has been a revolving door.
It may be prudent for the Seahawks to lock down Cross purely to keep some consistency on that front. If they allow him to reach free agency, Seattle could be doomed to continue cycling players in that unit.
Other players eligible for extensions are edge rusher Boye Mafe, running back Kenneth Walker III, right tackle Abraham Lucas, safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen. Those five will also require tough decision-making from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and Seattle's front office.
