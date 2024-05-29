All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Best Position Group Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks have promise all over the roster, but one position group reigns supreme.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
After a couple of dreadful seasons where they were gashed on the ground, the Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding their team with defense as a priority. That's why they hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to replace Pete Carroll as head coach.

They have also improved the personnel along the defensive line, which is why Bleacher Report labeled it as the team's best position group going into OTA's.

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
"Macdonald was the architect of the Ravens' top-ranked scoring defense in 2023—a unit that saw tremendous production from the likes of defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, defensive end Brent Urban and edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney," Bleacher Report writes. "Fans should expect Seattle's new-look defense to lean heavily on its defensive front. Seattle added to that group by signing Johnathan Hankins and using the 16th overall pick on Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II. Murphy was viewed as an elite defensive prospect and should begin pushing for playing time during offseason workouts. His ability to win reps early will command attention in practices."

With incumbent talent along the line in Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Dre'Mont Jones, the Seahawks have a chance to truly shine with the defensive line.

Last year, the Seahawks ranked 30th in total defense with only the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders performing worse than them. This year, there's hope that it will change with all of their new additions and coach Macdonald leading the way.

If the Seahawks went 9-8 with the third-worst defense in the NFL, the ceiling could be very high if that defense emerges to even the middle of the pack, and with the defensive line now standing out as a clear area of strength, they could do just that.

