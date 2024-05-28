Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Matt Gotel Break Into Deep Defensive Line Rotation?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
In his second stint with his hometown NFL team, where does Matt Gotel fit into Seattle's defensive line group?
Background
Gotel came out of Lakes High School in Lakewood and cut his teeth in the junior college ranks at Snow College in Utah. He then joined Division II's West Florida, helping them win the Division II national title in 2019. He went undrafted after the 2022 NFL Draft and got invited to Seattle's rookie minicamp that spring. While he was offered a contract coming out of that camp, he was soon released before suiting up for his hometown team. From there, Gotel bounced around to the Falcons twice, with a stint in the XFL in between. He was a productive interior lineman for the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023, notching 23 tackles. The Seahawks signed him again ahead of the 2023 season and he was on their practice squad for the majority of the season. During the preseason, he tallied one pressure 57 total snaps between two games and signed a future/reserve deal in January.
Scheme Fit
Standing at 6-2, 341 pounds, it's not hard to see where Gotel fits in Mike Macdonald's defense. Macdonald's scheme likely will feature a true nose tackle and he fits the bill given his massive size. That's been Gotel's usual spot throughout his professional football career and perhaps under Macdonald's guidance, he can find another gear as a true nose tackle competing against Cameron Young and Johnathan Hankins.
Best Case Scenario
Rejuvenated with the new scheme in Seattle, Gotel finds his A-game as a prospective nose tackle. He performs well in preseason games to the point where the Seahawks are forced to put him on the 53-man roster. While Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins will get the lion's share of snaps along the interior, Gotel provides quality depth and spells them on occasion. He is ready for a starting role if Hankins is to go down as the true nose, beating out Young for the backup nose role.
Worst Case Scenario
The sheer depth and talent of Seattle's defensive line group is too much for Gotel to remain relevant. He is released not far into camp and does not get a chance to put his skills on full display in multiple preseason games. They do not bring him back to the practice squad as a result.
What to Expect in 2024
Gotel has his work cut out for him to try and make this Seahawks team. In fact, him earning a practice squad slot is not even guaranteed. This is the most talent Seattle has had in the interior defensive line since its Super Bowl days. Reed took snaps at nose tackle last year and thrived. Seattle brought in Hankins, who has over 150 games and 17.5 sacks in the NFL under his belt. Let's not forget Seattle's first round pick Byron Murphy II can play just about anywhere along the defensive line too.
Last year, Seattle drafted Young out of Mississippi State in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They saw him as a fit for the nose tackle spot. He has a much higher draft pedigree than Gotel and remains a potential starter down the line. Expect Young and Gotel to compete for the depth spot at nose behind Hankins. Buddha Jones also enters the fray as a 2024 undrafted rookie out of Troy. Gotel has plenty of stiff competition to remain on this roster, even with the practice squad, and the odds are against him to make this team. Making the practice squad would be a quality outcome for the Washington native.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
