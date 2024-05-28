Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Heaps Praise on QB Sam Howell
The Seattle Seahawks surprised the NFL this offseason when they traded for quarterback Sam Howell. The price wasn't too high, as it was two pick swaps. However, it did raise some red flags about what the organization thinks about incumbent quarterback Geno Smith.
Previously drafted in the fifth round out of North Carolina by Washington, Howell is an interesting player. The arm talent is there, as is the aggressive mentality to attack down the field. However, Howell's processing leaves a lot to be desired, as he took an astounding 65 sacks in 2023. Some of that was due to a poor offensive line and being forced to throw a league-high 612 pass attempts, but Howell struggled mightily in that area.
Despite the struggles, Howell has made some good first impressions on his teammates, including star receiver Tyler Lockett.
“I think he’s a really great quarterback, man. You could tell he’s calm and collected when he’s in the pocket. He makes the throws. He doesn’t really force anything. I think he’s learning the plays really well, and I think he’s doing a great job as he continues to try to find his rhythm in this offense.”- Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
Early impressions in OTAs are a great sign for Howell, who also recently drew praise from coach Mike Macdonald. It was how he stood out during the Seahawks tight Week 10 win over the Commandes that resonated with Lockett, who heaped praise on the young signal caller on Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy.
“When we played against him, we saw what he could do with his legs, how he can extend plays or make a defense move up and collapse down, and then he just throws it to a running back or to a wide-open receiver.”- Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
That Week 10 performance was one of Howell's best, completing 29-of-44 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The Seahawks won the game on a Jason Meyers walk-off field goal to take the contest 29-26, but Howell ended up matching Smith blow-for-blow in the fourth quarter, including two touchdown passes with the final one to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds left.
If Smith is unable to go this year or struggles running Ryan Grubb's new offense, Howell looks to be a more capable backup than what the majority of the NFL has on their roster and could still be the long-term answer at the quarterback position for Seattle.