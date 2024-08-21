Seattle Seahawks' Boye Mafe Predicted To Earn First Pro Bowl Nod
To put it kindly, the Seattle Seahawks' defense was not great last year, but there were still some bright spots.
Case in point, edge rusher Boye Mafe became a bonafide sack artist in his second season. The 2022 second-round pick out of Minnesota recorded a team-high nine sacks last season, tripling his total from his rookie campaign. His rise to stardom helped ease the blow of losing Uchenna Nwosu, who tied for the team lead with 9.5 sacks in 2022 but missed most of 2023 with a pectoral injury.
Now, Seahawks fans are eagerly awaiting Mafe's follow-up act, and what could come with it. According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Mafe is in line to be a first-time Pro Bowl selection if he keeps up the good work.
"Mafe is one of those players whose winning reps can inspire this kind of initial reaction: 'Oh boy, if he ever puts it all together, looooook OUT,'" Patra writes. "Well, this is the year Mafe puts it all together. The athletic talent took a leap forward in 2023 with nine sacks, flashing playmaking ability and a better understanding of counter moves. Now he's in a Mike Macdonald defense that has proven it can scheme up pressures from its front four. Mafe has the profile to supercharge his production in these conditions."
Macdonald, who led arguably the league's best defense last season with the Baltimore Ravens, should be a breath of fresh air for the Seahawks' defense, and many players could take a huge step forward under his scheme. If Mafe is one of those players, expect to see Mafe in Orlando for the Pro Bowl.