Seattle Seahawks Bring Back Tyreke Smith on Practice Squad
As they begin to build their practice squad following the initial waiver wire process, the Seattle Seahawks will be reuniting with an old friend to add pass rushing depth.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have signed third-year outside linebacker Tyreke Smith to their practice squad. The former fifth-round pick out of Ohio State was recently cut by the Cardinals after participating in training camp and the preseason with the NFC West rival.
A Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, Smith used a strong final college season to improve his draft stock and the Seahawks selected him with the 158th overall selection. Initially, the Cleveland, Ohio native looked poised to see an extensive rotational role as a rookie, but he landed on injured reserve in late August with a hip injury and missed the entire season.
Upon his return to health, Smith played in all three preseason games for Seattle last summer, producing three pressures and a sack. After selecting Derick Hall in the previous draft, however, the team didn't have a spot for him in the edge rushing rotation and he was released, eventually re-signing with the practice squad on September 20 and playing in a Week 2 win over Detroit with a single tackle on nine snaps.
Smith remained on the Seahawks practice squad until mid December when the Cardinals signed him to their active roster and he suited up for two games late in the season, posting no stats while logging 10 defensive snaps.
The decision to bring back Smith makes sense for Seattle on several levels. For one, while veteran starter Uchenna Nwosu avoided landing on injured reserve for now, he suffered a sprained knee in the preseason finale and could miss multiple games. The team also traded Darrell Taylor to Chicago last week and lost Jamie Sheriff off waivers to Carolina, which could open the door for Smith to see early action as a game day promotion along with newcomer Trevis Gipson.