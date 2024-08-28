Former Seattle Seahawks LBs Jamie Sheriff, Jon Rhattigan Claimed By Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers claimed former Seattle Seahawks linebackers Jamie Sheriff and Jon Rhattigan off waivers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
Sheriff and Rhattigan were both preseason standouts for the Seahawks but were waived as part of final roster cutdowns on Tuesday. Now they will head to Carolina, which had the league’s top waiver priority.
Rhattigan, a fourth-year veteran inside linebacker out of Army, was likely waived due to his $3 million cap hit — a hefty salary for a player who would have filled a backup role in Seattle. He had nine tackles, three pressures and two sacks in the preseason.
Sheriff was the surprise of the preseason for the Seahawks, as the JUCO product and undrafted rookie out of South Alabama totaled eight tackles, three sacks and a league-high 12 pressures in three exhibition games. A pass-rush needy team was almost surely going to pick him up after there wasn’t space for him on the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster.
He is also one of the better stories to emerge among all rookies this year, as Sheriff was at home in Mississippi delivering beer just a few days before getting the call from Seattle. He arrived at the facility on Aug. 6, just four days before the team's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Seattle will now need to look elsewhere to fill practice squad spots that Rhattigan and Sheriff may have filled. Linebackers, and edge rushers specifically, are especially difficult to sneak through waivers. The Seahawks took a risk and likely aren't surprised by the outcome.
The pair of linebackers will also join former Seahawks veteran cornerback Mike Jackson in Carolina, who Seattle traded there late last week in return for linebacker Michael Barrett. Seattle waived Barrett on Tuesday, also. Carolina's general manager and president of football operations, Dan Morgan, worked under Seahawks general manager John Schneider from 2010-17.