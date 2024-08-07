Seattle Seahawks DC Aden Durde, HC Mike Macdonald Building Rapport in Camp
The Seattle Seahawks' defense, particularly against the run, was arguably the team's greatest weakness last season, and now it's up to the new coaching staff to fix it.
That not only includes new head coach Mike Macdonald, who previously led one of the league's best defenses with the Baltimore Ravens, but also new defensive coordinator Aden Durde. Durde, the first British full-time coach in NFL history, previously served as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line coach, and has now risen to the coordinator ranks for the first time.
It's been a learning experience for the 45-year-old, but he's learning quickly. On Tuesday, Macdonald delved into the close relationship he's formed with Macdonald over the past few months.
"I think it's just organic," Durde told reporters after practice. "We're very different, but we're quite similar as well if that makes sense. I think [we] understand how each other work, how each other carry themselves, I'm there to support Mike. I'm there to make his life easier so he can be a better head coach. Whatever needs to be done around that, I'm just going to do it."
Durde and Macdonald may have some different ideas, but that allows them to bounce those thoughts off one another and grow together.
"I'm a lot different to a lot of people," Durde said. "I'm from a different country, so like culturally, I'm different. He says things that make me laugh, and like maybe he didn't mean to make me laugh. I say things, and he's like, 'What did you say?' But there's other things, I think, there are some principles we have that are very similar and beliefs we have that are very similar."
Above all, though, Durde and Macdonald want to see the Seahawks' defense grow and play with an edge that was sorely missing last season.
"We're going to a place where teams will have to deal with us, and as we go through camp and as we go through the start of the season, we're building that," Durde said. "And Mike's doing a great job of building that with a team mentality, and in the moment, that's where I see us. We're still just growing and growing, we're learning from our mistakes, we're looking at some of the stuff we do really good, and we're just growing. The energy was great today."