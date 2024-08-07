All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Byron Murphy II 'Learning a Lot' from Veterans

The No. 16 overall pick in April's draft, defensive lineman Byron Murphy II is already beginning to get the hang of things for the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy (DL18) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II is getting adjusted to his new surroundings.

The No. 16 overall pick out of Texas is making the transition from college to the pros, which isn't as easy as it looks. However, Murphy is learning a lot from his veteran teammates.

"I feel like camp's going great," Murphy said. "I'm learning a lot, learning a lot from J-Reed [Jarran Reed], Leo [Leonard Williams], Hank [Johnathan Hankins], them guys lead me in the right direction. I feel like [defensive line coach Justin] Hinds, just the coaching staff, just putting me in the right position to make plays. And I'm having a great time, great camp; it's a great experience so far."

Perhaps Murphy will get another lesson and opportunity to improve when he makes his preseason debut this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers or when he laces it up for Week 1 on September 8 against the Denver Broncos, but the fact that the first-round pick is already noticing the change and adapting to it is a good sign for the defensive line long-term.

Murphy is expected to be an anchor for the Seahawks defense for years to come, but that ceiling could be even higher once he can set a bar for himself in his rookie season.

The Seahawks are set to host the Chargers in Saturday's preseason opener at Lumen Field. Kickoff for the game is set for 4:05 p.m. PT.

