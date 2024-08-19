Seattle Seahawks' Derick Hall Developing as Pass Rusher
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall is entering his second NFL season, and he's looking to get after the quarterback far more often than he did in his rookie year.
Hall played in all 17 games last year for the Seahawks as a second-round pick, but he has yet to record his first sack in the NFL.
"Being able to develop that, that was huge for me in the offseason and that was huge for me in the summer. To develop my big thing, power, and being able to work off of that and now try to start finishing and being more agile around the quarterback and be able to stay on my feet," Hall said.
Hall, 23, is having to learn a new defensive system with Mike Macdonald and Aden Durde taking over in Seattle, but the former Auburn Tiger believes it will work to his benefit.
"I think the scheme that he has put in place for us is good for not only the edge backers, but the entire defense. He definitely puts us in positions to be successful every time we step out there on the field no matter what. Being able to take what he gives you and being able to play that. Just knowing what you have going on a daily basis. It comes down to just trying to be productive every single day and take the good with it all," Hall said.
If Hall can emerge as a strong pass rusher for the Seahawks, it will only help Seattle emerge as a potential playoff team in the NFC this season.
Hall and the Seahawks are set to play in their final preseason game on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.