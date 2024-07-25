Seattle Seahawks Expect Cameron Young Back Soon, Jerrick Reed II on Longer Timetable
The Seattle Seahawks still have four players on injury lists out of the initial dozen designated on July 18, but head coach Mike Macdonald provided an update on a few players following the team’s first training camp practice on Wednesday.
Both second-year players, defensive tackle Cameron Young and safety Jerrick Reed II remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list — the injury designation for players who sustain a football-related injury — but Young is expected to be back sooner than Reed, Macdonald said.
“Those guys are on a little bit of different timetables, but Cam Young is here, he’s working hard,” Macdonald told local reporters Tuesday. “I’d say he’s a week or so out, without putting myself married to a certain date, but he looks good. Again, all these guys have individual plans that we’re adhering to, so we’re confident that he’ll be back sooner than later.”
Young, who was a fourth-round selection by Seattle in 2023, missed the offseason program with what was deemed a lower-body injury by Macdonald. He played 205 defensive snaps last season and recorded 18 total tackles and a tackle for loss.
Reed’s injury was more significant, tearing his ACL in Seattle’s Week 11 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That was only in mid-November, which makes Reed’s timetable for a full recovery still further out.
“[Reed] looks great. The guy’s working his absolute tail off,” Macdonald added. “We’ll see, that’ll be a little bit later than camp”
A sixth-round pick out of the University of New Mexico, Reed finished third on the Seahawks in special teams tackles despite playing in just 10 games. He also logged 29 snaps on defense, adding two more tackles.
Reed’s absence opens the door for players like Coby Bryant, who may need to make a successful shift from cornerback to safety to be retained on Seattle’s roster or practice squad. It will also leave more camp reps for K’Von Wallace, who signed with the Seahawks in March, as well as second-year undrafted free agents Ty Okada and Jonathan Sutherland.
Even with those silver linings, Reed showed promise as a rookie last season and could carve out a role on defense if he can get healthy sooner rather than later. Also remaining on the PUP list is starting right tackle Abraham Lucas and linebacker Drake Thomas.