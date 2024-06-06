All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Face Another Potential Year of QB Questions

The Seattle Seahawks still don't have a definite answer at quarterback.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have Geno Smith leading the quarterback room and acquired Sam Howell via trade from the Washington Commanders to back him up, but the team still doesn't have a definite franchise signal caller, at least in the eyes of some experts.

The Seahawks have won nine games in each of Smith's first two seasons as Seattle's starter, but the team has been unable to win in the playoffs. If the Seahawks undergo another year of mediocrity and can't take another step forward with the current group of quarterbacks, it could turn into a nightmare situation for the franchise.

"They get no clarity at quarterback but again post a decent record and have no obvious path at that critical position," Bleacher Report said of the Seahawks' nightmare scenario for the upcoming season.

There's hope that Smith can take another step with a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb leading the way, and there's also potential that Howell can step in and be an improved version of Smith down the line. However, there's nowhere near a guarantee for either of them to pan out this year and beyond.

The likely scenario is that Seattle still performs well enough to be among the league's middle pack, especially if the defense improves under new coach Mike Macdonald, but that won't put them in position to acquire a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class either.

While it's good that the Seahawks haven't bottomed out and have remained competitive, sometimes the worst place to be in the NFL is the middle of the road, because it prevents the team from truly being able to get the players they need to move their way back to the top of the heap. Macdonald and company will be hoping to avoid such pedestrianism and make noise in the NFC West behind the leadership of Smith.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News