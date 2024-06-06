Seattle Seahawks Face Another Potential Year of QB Questions
The Seattle Seahawks have Geno Smith leading the quarterback room and acquired Sam Howell via trade from the Washington Commanders to back him up, but the team still doesn't have a definite franchise signal caller, at least in the eyes of some experts.
The Seahawks have won nine games in each of Smith's first two seasons as Seattle's starter, but the team has been unable to win in the playoffs. If the Seahawks undergo another year of mediocrity and can't take another step forward with the current group of quarterbacks, it could turn into a nightmare situation for the franchise.
"They get no clarity at quarterback but again post a decent record and have no obvious path at that critical position," Bleacher Report said of the Seahawks' nightmare scenario for the upcoming season.
There's hope that Smith can take another step with a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb leading the way, and there's also potential that Howell can step in and be an improved version of Smith down the line. However, there's nowhere near a guarantee for either of them to pan out this year and beyond.
The likely scenario is that Seattle still performs well enough to be among the league's middle pack, especially if the defense improves under new coach Mike Macdonald, but that won't put them in position to acquire a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class either.
While it's good that the Seahawks haven't bottomed out and have remained competitive, sometimes the worst place to be in the NFL is the middle of the road, because it prevents the team from truly being able to get the players they need to move their way back to the top of the heap. Macdonald and company will be hoping to avoid such pedestrianism and make noise in the NFC West behind the leadership of Smith.