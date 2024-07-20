Seattle Seahawks G Anthony Bradford Passes Physical, Off NFI List
Just two days after initially being placed on the Non-Football Injury list, the Seattle Seahawks announced guard Anthony Bradford has passed his physical, meaning he will have the designation removed before the start of training camp on Wednesday.
Bradford, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of LSU, missed most of OTAs and minicamp this spring with a tweaked ankle. However, receiving an NFI designation indicates he suffered a separate injury during the break between Seattle's offseason program and reporting for training camp. Otherwise, he would have been placed on the PUP list instead.
Seeing extensive action as a rookie last season after starter Phil Haynes landed on injured reserve, Bradford started 10 games for the Seahawks. Per Pro Football Focus charting, he struggled quite a bit in pass protection, allowing 28 pressures and one sack on 419 pass blocking snaps, and his 96.3 pass blocking efficiency rate ranked 63rd out of 83 qualified guards.
Regarded as a physical mauler at 330 pounds coming into the NFL, Bradford fared quite a bit better in the run game as expected, posting three starts with at least an 80.0 grade. According to Sports Info Solutions, he only blew four blocks as a run blocker as well.
Turning 23 years old in April, Bradford should enter training camp as Seattle's starter at right guard as the incumbent. But he will have plenty of competition to fend off, starting with third-round pick Christian Haynes, a two-time All-American selection at UConn who comes into the league polished both as a pass and run blocker. Second-year blocker McClendon Curtis received all of the first-team snaps during OTAs and minicamp and also will be in the hunt for the starting job.
In addition to Bradford, the Seahawks also announced undrafted rookie receiver/kick return specialist Dee Williams passed his physical and will be removed from the NFI list before the start of camp. One of the SEC's most dangerous returners at Tennessee, he took two punts back from touchdowns in his two years at Rocky Top and averaged 15.4 yards per punt return.