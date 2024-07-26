All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Had 'Great Visit' With Free Agent Center Connor Williams

Former Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams is negotiating with the Seattle Seahawks and other teams after suffering a torn ACL.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 26, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Connor Williams (58) talks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Connor Williams (58) talks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to improve their offensive line during training camp, and that could result in finding free agents from outside the organization.

That's why the Seahawks brought in veteran center and guard Connor Williams in for a visit on Tuesday, and the team began negotiations with him once he passed his physical.

Williams, 27, played nine games last season with the Miami Dolphins but tore his ACL in December, which is why he hasn't signed with a team yet. However, he could be joining the Seahawks after coach Mike Macdonald enjoyed having him on a visit.

"We had a great visit," Macdonald told local reporters after the team's training camp practice Wednesday. "I think he's a great player, but again, there's a process with these things. People being free agents, coming off injuries, things like that. The timetable's a little bit up in the air right now, but we'll see where it goes. And where does he fit in? He's got position flex, but last year, he did a great job at center, so I think that's where you'd find him if he was here."

Having flexibility to play multiple positions on the offensive line is always a plus. Williams played center with the Dolphins but also has guard experience from his days with the Dallas Cowboys. He can plug in wherever the Seahawks need him, and that gives the team a little more to work with.

Williams was the third highest overall graded center last season among players with at least 400 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. His run-blocking grade of 90.5 was also third highest — something Seattle desperately needs to improve its offense's effectiveness.

Williams signing with the Seahawks isn't a surefire bet. He is still negotiating a contract, and coming off a big injury, it's understandable Williams wants to make sure he's all set financially before taking any snaps with the team.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News