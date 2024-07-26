Seattle Seahawks Had 'Great Visit' With Free Agent Center Connor Williams
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to improve their offensive line during training camp, and that could result in finding free agents from outside the organization.
That's why the Seahawks brought in veteran center and guard Connor Williams in for a visit on Tuesday, and the team began negotiations with him once he passed his physical.
Williams, 27, played nine games last season with the Miami Dolphins but tore his ACL in December, which is why he hasn't signed with a team yet. However, he could be joining the Seahawks after coach Mike Macdonald enjoyed having him on a visit.
"We had a great visit," Macdonald told local reporters after the team's training camp practice Wednesday. "I think he's a great player, but again, there's a process with these things. People being free agents, coming off injuries, things like that. The timetable's a little bit up in the air right now, but we'll see where it goes. And where does he fit in? He's got position flex, but last year, he did a great job at center, so I think that's where you'd find him if he was here."
Having flexibility to play multiple positions on the offensive line is always a plus. Williams played center with the Dolphins but also has guard experience from his days with the Dallas Cowboys. He can plug in wherever the Seahawks need him, and that gives the team a little more to work with.
Williams was the third highest overall graded center last season among players with at least 400 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. His run-blocking grade of 90.5 was also third highest — something Seattle desperately needs to improve its offense's effectiveness.
Williams signing with the Seahawks isn't a surefire bet. He is still negotiating a contract, and coming off a big injury, it's understandable Williams wants to make sure he's all set financially before taking any snaps with the team.