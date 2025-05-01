Seattle Seahawks hit with disappointing prediction following 2025 NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft in inspiring fashion, beefing up their offensive line in front of incoming quarterback Sam Darnold, took an insanely athletic safety in Nick Emmanwori that harkens back to the Legion Of Boom days, and added the epitome of a high ceiling quarterback selection in drafting Jalen Milroe out of Alabama.
Apparently, it wasn't enough to convince the sportsbooks that the Seahawks should be considered a contender to the NFC West. The latest win total odds have the Seahawks projected to finish dead last in the
Apparently the sportsbooks don't seem to care about the tumult in San Francisco, still placing the 49ers firmly atop the NFC West and projecting them to win double-digit games this season despite losing Deebo Samuel, Leonard Floyd, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, and Kyle Juszczyk.
Seattle enters the new season with a promising defense, an emerging offensive line, a great one-two punch at running back, but with a new quarterback and a lot of questions at wide receiver. The era of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett has passed, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba set to take over as the team's de facto lead receiver. How he emerges and the chemistry he can form with Darnold will be a big storyline for the new season.
7.5 wins was the same line that was set last year, which Seattle blew by with ease. If they're going to do it again this year, the offense will have to get on the same page in a hurry. With games against the Colts, Saints, Panthers, Jaguars, and TItans outside the division, on paper, it looks as though the Seahawks will have a good opportunity to exceed expectations yet again.
