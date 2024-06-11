Seattle Seahawks Interior OL Facing Challenges
Creating arguably the biggest question mark on the entire roster, the Seattle Seahawks could have three new starters in the interior offensive line at center and both guard spots in 2024.
Competing against second-year pivot man Olu Oluwatimi, center Nick Harris joins the team after four years with the Cleveland Browns, while former Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson is entering his 10th season and first with the Seahawks and third-round pick Christian Haynes could also start in his rookie year after starring at UConn.
With all of the new faces comes a fair share of challenges.
"We've got a little ways to go there and I just mean more about the reps and opportunity," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "Some of the guys are still working through things and getting back and so there's been a lot of guys shuffling in and out there, but we've been working through some of that, and I think that they'll continue to grow each week."
The Seahawks have some kinks to iron out, but there's hope that it will lead to a better product than what the team had before. Seattle's offensive line surrendered 38 sacks last season, which was one of the better marks in the NFL, but still has room for improvement with quarterback Geno Smith playing a big part in that number being so low. With Evan Brown and Damien Lewis leaving in free agency, the Seahawks were forced to re-tool.
With a new offense, there's also more elements that need to be changed in order to get everyone on the same page. That's the focus during OTA's and training camp, and the more reps the Seahawks can get their inexperienced offensive line, the better off they will be in the long run.