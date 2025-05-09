Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe sneaks onto NFL.com list of best contracts to build around
Ahead of his first season with the Seattle Seahawks, rookie third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe offers more intrigue with his legs than with his arm. Milroe is an elite athlete, presenting offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak plenty of opportunities to mix him into the lineup.
That's why NFL.com writer Nick Shook slotted Milroe in when ranking the top 15 quarterbacks to build around who are currently on rookie contracts. Milroe was dead last at 15th, but it's notable considering he may not even step into a starting lineup in the first two seasons of his career.
"I had Jaxson Dart, Joe Milton III and Will Levis all above Milroe, but then I considered immediate value," Shook wrote. "Selected by the Seahawks in the third round of this year's draft, Milroe received the last spot on this list over some more capable (and proven) passers because of the instant value he provides as a runner."
In four seasons at Alabama (two as a full-time starter), Milroe totaled 1,577 rushing yards and a whopping 33 touchdowns. He only threw for 45 touchdowns in his Crimson Tide career. Milroe was heralded more as a project quarterback who has athletic traits that cannot be taught. That's an appealing combination in today's NFL.
"Expect to see him in some special packages early in Seattle, where he can prove himself as a weapon while he continues to improve his abilities as a thrower," Shook added. "He won’t be asked to showcase his progress in that department early on, with Sam Darnold in place to start. The long play could be lucrative for the Seahawks; just don’t expect Milroe to come out slinging and succeeding right away."
Shook's list was unsurprisingly topped by Washington Commanders second-year passer Jayden Daniels, who earned a Pro Bowl nod and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Cam Ward, who just went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, was the only other rookie on the list at No. 8.
