Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo sets really high bar for QB Jalen Milroe

#Seahawks rookie TE Elijah Arroyo on fellow rook Jalen Milroe:



"I love the way he plays. I feel like we're going to have a good connection. The way he throws the ball, the way he moves, he has a chance to be an elite quarterback at the highest level."