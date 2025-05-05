Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo sets really high bar for QB Jalen Milroe
The Seattle Seahawks entered this year’s NFL draft with 10 selections. General manager John Schneider made his share of moves and wound up drafting 11 players. It was the franchise’s biggest draft haul since choosing 11 players in 2019.
What may have surprised some is that the vast majority of the picks (9) were on the offensive side of the ball. That included three offensive linemen (led by first-round guard Grey Zabel), two wide receivers, a pair of tight ends—one of which is making the transition to fullback—a running back, and an exciting quarterback prospect.
In the third round, with the 92nd overall pick, Schneider opted for University of Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe. In his final two seasons at Alabama, he put up impressive numbers both as a passer and a runner. He ran for 32 touchdowns and threw for 39 scores in 26 outings. It will be fascinating to see how offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak uses this rookie quarterback.
Milroe obviously has an admirer in fellow rookie Elijah Arroyo, who spoke about the talented performer last Friday at rookie minicamp practice.
The 6’5”, 250-pound tight end from the University of Miami, Seattle’s second selection in the second round, enjoyed a banner final season with the Hurricanes. After catching a total of 11 passes for 163 yards and one scores in a total of 23 games his first three years with the team, Arroyo played in 13 contests, amassing an impressive 35 receptions for 590 yards (16.9 average) and seven touchdowns.
It’s not hard to imagine Milroe and Arroyo developing some rapport over the next few months and into the summer. Sam Darnold is the team’s starting quarterback, and Noah Fant remains No. 1 on the depth chart at tight end. It’s not hard to imagine these talented rookies developing some chemistry.
